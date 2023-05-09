EU deforestation tracking regulation sparks division among groups, producers

JAKARTA — As the European Union is set to adopt a landmark regulation that prohibits companies from trading commodities from deforested areas and illegal sources, the proposed law continues to be divisive. On one hand, governments of palm oil producing countries like Malaysia and Indonesia have rejected the law, saying its requirements are too strict for producers to follow. On the other hand, civil society groups say the EU deforestation regulation is not strong enough to achieve its end goal, which is to combat global deforestation. Agriculture is one of the largest drivers of deforestation globally. And deforestation is responsible for about 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change. The landmark law aims to tackle the EU’s contribution to this by eliminating deforestation from the supply chains of a range of everyday items sold in Europe. The EU is responsible for 16% of tropical deforestation associated with international trade, second only to China. The law, officially called the European Deforestation Regulation, targets cattle, cocoa, coffee, palm oil, rubber, soy and wood as well as commodities that have been fed by or made using those products, such as leather, chocolate, printed paper and furniture. The EU is expected to adopt the law in the first half of 2023 as the European Parliament has recently passed the law. Now the law only needs formal approval from EU countries, which are represented by the European Council, for it to come into force. The council’s approval is expected in the next couple of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

