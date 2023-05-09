Social media can be a bat’s best friend (commentary)

Bats save countries like the United States billions of dollars in pest control every year. They keep rainforests lush and crops growing. Bats even allow us to enjoy our favorite mixed drinks, such as margaritas and palomas. These denizens of the dark play a critical role in ecosystems, and our lives would be much harder if they were not around. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), there are more than 1,400 species of bats worldwide, yet over 200 species are considered “data-deficient” and over 100 species are considered endangered. Bat populations are dropping across the world due to climate change, habitat destruction, persecution, white-nose syndrome, wind energy and hunting. They are in desperate need of our help to survive, but they remain one of the least studied mammals on earth. This lack of research is due to several factors. First, bats are elusive which makes them hard to find and does not allow researchers to study them efficiently. Second, due to bats’ nocturnal nature, people do not see them very often unless it is a chance encounter, such as bats inside their home. This leads to “bat blindness” or people forgetting about bats. Third, bats have long been associated with darkness, vampires, and disease which causes them to be one of the less liked creatures on the planet. All these factors have led to a lack of knowledge and the spread of misinformation about bats. An absence of knowledge creates a significant obstacle to appreciating bats’…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay