Thames, Yorkshire and South West Water bosses refuse bonuses over sewage spill

From BBC
Bosses at three of the UK’s water companies have decided not to take their annual bonuses after widespread public criticism over sewage pollution.
Thames Water’s Sarah Bentley said it did not “feel right” to take the bonus, along with South West Water’s Susan Davy and Yorkshire Water’s Nicola Shaw.
The BBC has contacted the eight other major water companies to see if they will follow suit.
Campaigners have called for all UK water firm CEOs to waive their bonuses.
Ms Bentley received a £496,000 bonus last year while Ms Davy was handed £522,000. Ms Shaw has only recently joined Yorkshire Water but last year it paid out £878,000 in bonuses to directors.
Thames Water said its chief financial officer Alastair Cochran would also decline his bonus.
In 2022 the Liberal Democrats urged the British government to ban bonuses for water company bosses until sewage offences stopped.
The party said its analysis showed firms in England had paid executives nearly £27m in bonuses since 2020.
It said the numbers were “obscene” given 1,000 sewage spills a day were recorded in 2021.
Those figures have only got worse – Thames Water was last year named as among the worst performing companies for polluting waterways by regulator Ofwat.
In March a House of Lords committee said water bosses