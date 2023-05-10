Corruption threatens timber traceability in Nkok, Gabon

“The challenge in the Nkok SIZ is timber traceability. The SIZ must be kept free of illegally obtained timber,” says Marc Ona, executive secretary of the NGO Brainforest. The NGO is part of a team implementing the TraCer monitoring system, which is meant to ensure the legality and traceability of the supply of logs to the Nkok special investment zone, or SIZ, in Gabon. The forestry sector is a pillar of the Gabonese economy. In 2010, Gabon banned exports of raw logs to encourage local wood processing, which would add value to exports and therefore increase revenue. This decision led to the establishment of the SIZ in Nkok, located 27 kilometers (17 miles) from the capital, Libreville. As a growing number of countries, including China, the U.S. and those in the EU, have enacted laws against illegally harvested timber imports, traceability has become crucial in the industry. Aerial view of the Nkok Special Investment Zone. Opened in 2010, its managers say it has generated 25,000 direct and indirect jobs. Image courtesy GSEZ. “Eighty-eight percent of Gabon is covered by forests,” Mohit Agrawal, director-general of the Nkok SIZ, tells Mongabay. “That means there are 41 million hectares [101 million acres] of forest to be managed. To ensure the preservation of our forests, we have been allocated logging concessions, which have quotas imposed on them. This allows the forest to regenerate and grow. Agrawal added that “Every tree is marked and geolocated. It has a barcode assigned to it, and from there,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay