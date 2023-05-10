Dhaka faces manifold problems as water bodies diminish

On April 4, a large fire gutted thousands of shops at a popular clothing market named Banga Bazar in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka. Firefighters complained of water scarcity as a big barrier to controlling the fire. Around 10 days later, there was another massive fire in one of Dhaka’s crowded markets. Complaints from firefighters were the same — water scarcity. “The biggest challenge in Dhaka when a fire incident occurs is water availability. If we don’t get an adequate amount of water supply on time, it has become a Herculean task to bring the fire under control,” Brig. Gen. Md. Main Uddin, director general of Fire Service and Civil Defense, told Mongabay. He said even the capital has no fire hydrants on the street. “As water is the key to dousing fire, we faced problems in almost every incident. We cannot bring any fire under control only through the water we carry with us. So lakes, ponds and other water bodies should be preserved at any cost; otherwise, our challenges will be tougher day by day as the fire incidents are on the rise.” According to FSCD data, there were 12,182 fires in 2009 and this number swelled to 24,102 in 2022 — which means almost double the number of fire incidents across the country. These two are not just isolated incidents; rather the fire has become a common phenomenon in the megacity for the last couple of years with the vanishing of water bodies in Dhaka. Firefighters and urban…This article was originally published on Mongabay

