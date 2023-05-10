Inaugural Indigenous women’s forum spotlights Congo Basin conservation

On May 8, the first forum of Indigenous women and local communities from Central Africa and the Congo Basin opened in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of Congo. This forum, organized by the Network of Indigenous and Local People for the Sustainable Management of Forest Ecosystems in Central Africa and the NGO Rights and Resources Initiative (RRI), is bringing together in one place leaders from national Indigenous women’s organizations, political actors in environment and land management and big philanthropists including the Bezos Earth Fund and Christensen Fund. The aim is to raise awareness and strengthen the role of Indigenous women in the management and conservation of the Congo Basin, the largest rainforest in Africa. “We, women, are on the front line of biodiversity and climate resilience. It is important that we are taken into account, that we are listened to and that we can act,” says Brunelle Ibula Bolondo, an Indigenous Motwa woman from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). At the end of the five-day forum, organizers hope to create a subregional fund for Indigenous women in Central Africa for biodiversity conservation and climate resilience. They hope for the commitment of donors to dedicate funds to support the newly established Southern Women’s Alliance for Tenure and Climate and support the call to help fund Indigenous, local and Afro-descendant women’s organizations in Latin America. Local women plant manioc and collect firewood in Lokolama/Penzele Indigenous pygmy village, Bikoro district, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Image © Daniel Beltrá / Greenpeace.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

