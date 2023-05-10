More diverse gene map could lead to better treatments

From BBC
Scientists have produced an updated map of all human DNA which could help to transform medical research.
The original human genome, published 20 years ago, is mostly from one person, and does not represent human diversity.
The latest version – dubbed the pangenome – is made up of data from 47 people from Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe.
It is hoped it will lead to new drugs and treatments that work for a much wider range of people.
According to Dr Eric Green, who is director for the National Human Genome Research Institute in Bethesda Maryland, the research, which has been published in the journal Nature, has the potential to transform medical research.
“This represents a tremendous scientific achievement. A pangenome that better reflects the diversity of the human population will enable scientists to better understand how genetic variation influences health and disease and moves us to a future in which genomic medicine benefits everyone”.
The pangenome consists of 47 separate DNA maps of the people from different ancestries, which can also be combined and compared with new software tools to find important genetic differences.
The aim is to develop more effective treatments for more people, but genetic scientists are aware that the research has the potential to be misused. Prof Muzlifah Haniffa, of the Sanger Institute in Newcastle, who was not part of the research team, said that the science should not be misinterpreted,
“Genetic information about diversity should be used