New book by Mongabay Indonesia & Kaoem Telapak investigates palm oil industry

JAKARTA — Indonesia has made strides in developing its plantation industry, catapulting the country into the world’s largest producer of palm oil. Its sprawling plantations produce more than half of the palm oil consumed by the global market. With the rapid expansion of palm oil plantations come a number of issues, from deforestation to agrarian conflicts. A new book produced by Mongabay Indonesia and environmental NGO Kaoem Telapak tries to capture those issues. The book, titled in Indonesian “Di Antara Janji Kesejahteraan dan Dampak Sosial Lingkungan”, is written by 23 journalists who went to 20 palm oil-producing regions in Indonesia to investigate the industry. “Why did we collaborate with Mongabay in this book? Because we all know that palm oil is a main commodity [of Indonesia], which contributes significantly to the country’s GDP and also job creation,” Kaoem Telapak director Mardi Minangsari said during a recent online discussion of the book. “But we can’t close our eyes to the problems that plague this industry.” The book covers five main topics. The first focuses on issues that palm oil farmers face. The second highlights conflicts between local communities and palm oil companies. Third is the ecological and environmental impact of the palm oil industry, such as forest loss and pollution. Fourth, the journalists dug into the relationship between palm oil farmers and companies and how firms sometimes don’t make good on their promises. Lastly, the writers looked at some of the initiatives that farmers have taken in cultivating their plantations in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay