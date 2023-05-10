Philippines a global hotspot for giant clams — and their illegal trade

The Philippines, a hotspot of marine biodiversity, has emerged as the global epicenter of an illicit trade in giant clams that threatens the survival of these massive sea creatures. According to a report published by wildlife trade monitor TRAFFIC, the country accounts for 99.7% of the 121,391 metric tons of giant clams seized in trafficking incidents linked to Southeast Asia during the past two decades. Analyzing open-source media reports, published scientific literature and government records from January 2003 to December 2022, TRAFFIC noted that the Philippines accounted for 121,071 metric tons or nearly the entire volume of sequestered giant clams destined for the illegal trade during the assessment period. Other suspected origin countries included Indonesia, Thailand, China and Vietnam. The clams confiscated in the Philippines, mostly fossilized Tridacna gigas, resulted from 71 seizures, 44 of which occurred in the western island province of Palawan, where this largest of all living giant clam species inhabits the wild. Giant clam shells that Philippine environmental authorities seized in 2021. Image courtesy of the Philippine National Police. The volume spike is attributed to 120,000 metric tons of giant clams netted in the Philippines’ southern city of General Santos on Mindanao Island in 2019. It’s the world’s biggest bust so far, prompting calls for authorities to probe the nature and demand of global trafficking of the giant clams, which help maintain coral reef health, abundance and diversity. While harvesting fossilized shells doesn’t directly result in deaths of clams, it still presents ecological concerns, Rama Wong,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

