Seabird conservation mostly works, comprehensive new data set shows

Fifty years ago, ornithologist Stephen Kress had a bold vision for Eastern Egg Rock, an island off the coast of Maine. He wanted to restore the island's former colony of Atlantic puffins that hunters had wiped out in the 1880s. This kind of seabird restoration had never been done before, but Kress was determined to try. In 1973, he began transporting Atlantic puffin (Fratercula arctica) chicks, or pufflings, from Canada onto the island. However, during the initial four years of the project, he had trouble getting the puffins to return to the island to breed. So Kress tried something else. "I saw an article in National Geographic magazine about Icelandic people hunting puffins, using dead puffins as decoys to attract them," Kress told Mongabay. "They were aware that puffins would fly in close to look at other puffins, and they were propping up dead birds to mimic an existing colony." Atlantic Puffins gape at reflections on a mirror box in Maine. Image by Derrick Z. Jackson Kress installed his own decoys on Eastern Egg Rock, but instead of dead puffins, he used wooden sculptures shaped and painted to look exactly like the bright-billed seabirds. "To my amazement, almost to the day that we put up these decoys, we had our first landing," said Kress, who was the first to use these methods to move seabirds. "So my hunch that what was missing was a social element, or at least that the birds would come to decoys, proved itself.

