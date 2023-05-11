Amazon Rainforest loss could reach new height in just 5 years, study says

Within just five years, the Amazon Rainforest could lose half the total forest cover that it lost in the first 20 years of this century, a recent study has shown, as deforestation rates continue to accelerate in almost all nine Amazonian countries. From 2001-20, the rainforest lost 542,581 square kilometers (209,492 square miles), an area larger than Spain, according to data released in March by the Amazon Network of Georeferenced Socio-Environmental Information (RAISG). By extrapolating these past trends, the study predicted possible deforestation scenarios for the rainforest from 2021-25. In an optimistic scenario, the rainforest would lose 94,349 km2 (36,428 mi2) to clearing, while a pessimistic scenario would see 237,058 km2 (91,529 mi2) cleared, an area almost the size of the United Kingdom. “Unfortunately, we are currently witnessing the pessimistic scenario,” Marlene Quintanilla, director of research and knowledge at the organization Friends of Nature and contributor to the study, told Mongabay by video call. In the worst-case scenario, the Amazon Rainforest could lose half of what it lost in the first 20 years of this century within a five-year period. Experts say the Amazon Rainforest is currently experiencing the pessimistic scenario. Data courtesy of RAISG. The highest rates of deforestation in the Amazon will continue to concentrate in Brazil, Bolivia and Peru, the study predicted. Indigenous territories (ITs) and protected natural areas (PNAs) will also remain negatively affected, with losses of up to 32,060 km2 (12,378 mi2) from 2021-25 — the equivalent of 2,460 soccer fields every day for five…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay