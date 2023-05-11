Australia bushfires may have caused global climate phenomenon La Niña: Study

Smoke from the catastrophic 2019-20 Australian bushfires may have tipped the planet into a La Niña climate phenomenon lasting almost three years, according to new research published May 10 in the journal Science Advances. “Many people quickly forgot about the Australian fires, especially as the Covid pandemic exploded, but the Earth system has a long memory, and the impacts of the fires lingered for years,” the study’s lead author, John Fasullo at the U.S.-based National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), said in a statement. La Niña events typically occur every three to seven years, when colder sea surface temperatures form in the Pacific Ocean. The cooler water temperatures alter circulation in the atmosphere, leading to increased rainfall and cold in some regions, and dry and hot conditions in others. However, this La Niña event was unusual in both duration and timing. The most recent La Niña lasted for three northern winters and didn’t follow an El Niño, the opposite phenomenon caused by warmer sea surfaces. It was only the third triple-year La Niña since records began in the 1950s. The NCAR-led research was part of a broader investigation into how emissions reductions during the coronavirus pandemic impacted the climate, Fasullo told Mongabay. “The fires were a major climate event at that time and so it seemed logical to address their effects as well,” he wrote in an email. The study, titled “A multiyear tropical Pacific cooling response to recent Australian wildfires in CESM2,” used the NCAR’s most-advanced climate model —…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay