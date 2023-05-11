Bioacoustic analysis made easier: Q&A with Rainforest Connection CEO Bourhan Yassin

For scientists and ecologists studying wildlife, listening to the sounds of nature is all the rage now. And with good reason. The exponential growth in the use of audio to study, monitor and track wildlife and biodiversity can be attributed to its very many advantages. For one, it’s noninvasive; audio data can be gathered without capturing animals and by virtue of installing audio recorders across forests. Passive acoustic monitoring, or bioacoustics, is also capable of collecting large amounts of data that can be used to monitor entire landscapes, detect species and understand the behavioral and communications patterns of animals. This makes the methodology more efficient than traditional camera-trapping and remote-tracking techniques. But large amounts of data mean more audio to parse. Despite its advantages, the labor-intensive analysis of audio data makes it difficult to sift through the data and derive meaningful conclusions from it. In recent years, artificial intelligence and machine learning have made the analysis work easier. However, not everyone has the budget and technical expertise to use these tools. Arbimon, a free online platform by conservation technology nonprofit Rainforest Connection, aims to fill that gap. The platform allows scientists and ecologists to upload their audio data and enables them to run sophisticated analyses on it. More recently, Arbimon has introduced tools that allow users to detect sounds from audio data and group them based on various factors, such as range and frequency. “The platform was designed to specifically address the gap between research and conservation, so that we…This article was originally published on Mongabay

