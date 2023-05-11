Ecuador to boost protection of Galápagos in biggest debt-for-nature deal ever

On May 9, Ecuador launched a plan that would effectively wipe out the interest on part of its debt in exchange for its protection of the Galápagos Islands, one of the most biodiverse marine regions in the world. The strategy will allow Ecuador to convert $1.6 billion of its existing commercial debt into a $656 million loan issued as a bond by the global investment bank Credit Suisse. Over the course of 18 years, Ecuador would repay this new loan, and also provide about $18 million each year for the conservation of the waters surrounding the Galápagos Islands. Much of the funding would be focused on managing the newly established Hermandad Reserve and the existing Galápagos Marine Reserve (GMR), as well as sustainable fishing and climate resilience efforts. The plan would also finance an endowment aimed to generate ongoing funding for marine conservation. Such transactions, known as debt-for-nature deals, have been completed in at least 16 other countries, but Ecuador’s deal is the largest to date. In addition to substantially supporting marine conservation efforts, the deal should save Ecuador about $1 billion in borrowing costs. “The world’s biggest ocean-friendly debt swap is coming together in Ecuador to protect its unique natural resources,” Pablo Arosemena Marriott, Ecuador’s minister of economy and finance, said in a statement. “This strategy decreases public debt, boosts fiscal stability, and creates opportunities to address basic needs like healthcare and education.” Reef off Darwin and Wolf Islands, northwest Galápagos. Photo by Greg Asner / DivePhoto.org Jose…This article was originally published on Mongabay

