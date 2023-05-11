Lack of large prey may be feeding rise in Nepal’s human-tiger conflicts

KATHMANDU — Until a few months ago, residents of Geruwa, a rural municipality in western Nepal, used to rush to their homes before dusk and shut themselves indoors. That was the only way they knew to protect themselves and their livestock from the tigers that would prowl this area on the fringes of Bardiya National Park, home to a third of Nepal’s endangered Bengal tigers (Panthera tigris). “Those few months were particularly diffcult for us as the tigers attacked both livestock and humans,” says Dharma Prakash Tharu, a spokesperson for the municipality. Although local authorities don’t have official data for the number of cattle lost, residents say almost every household has lost some of its animals to the tigers. And it’s not just livestock: More than two dozen people have been killed by tigers in and around the national park in the past five years. As the global community applauds Nepal’s achievement of nearly tripling its tiger population in 12 years, human-tiger conflict has emerged as one of the biggest challenges to conserving the big cats, with researchers exploring the potential causes and solutions. One factor that has started receiving attention is the lack of “apex prey” for these apex predators in Bardiya National Park, home to 125 of Nepal’s 355 tigers. “Based on the available data, we can say that the tigers in Bardiya prey on small and medium-sized prey such as spotted deer [Axis axis] and wild boar [Sus scrofa],” says conservationist Jhamak Bahadur Karki, who raised the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

