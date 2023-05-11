Police mistake yelling goat for man crying 'help'

From BBC

Police in the US responded to a report of someone crying for “help”, but as their bodycam footage showed, it turns out that someone was a distressed goat.

Officers of the Enid police department arrived at the scene in Oklahoma, only for a farmer to explain to them the goat was upset as he had been separated from his friend.

“Thank you, gentlemen. Your swift actions (although in the end not necessary) are appreciated by us all,” police joked in a statement reported on CBS News. “All in all, you really can’t say it was that baaad of a call.”