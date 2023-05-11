Trapping holds back speed of bird recovery in a Sumatran forest, study shows

JAKARTA — A decade of protection and natural regeneration of tropical forests has helped bird populations increase in the southern lowlands of Indonesia’s Sumatra Island, but continued wild trapping by poachers is preventing a speedier recovery, a new study shows. Wild populations of birds at the Harapan flagship tropical forest restoration site increased over the course of a decade due to protection and natural regeneration efforts, according to the paper published in a recent issue of the journal Biological Conservation. But the authors also calculated that the population recovery wasn’t achieving its full potential because of the persistence of trapping and hunting to supply Indonesia’s controversial bird trade. “Although previous research … addressed the impact of trade-driven bird trapping on wild bird populations, our study is the first to demonstrate the inhibitory effect of wildlife trade on forest reforestation,” study lead author H. S. Sathya Chandra Sagar, a Ph.D. student at the Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, told Mongabay in an email. Logged degraded rainforest in the Harapan Forest in Jambi province, Indonesia. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. The Harapan Forest, which straddles the provinces of Jambi and South Sumatra, in 2007 became the site of Indonesia’s first ecosystem restoration concession to recover biodiversity in the region after commercial selective logging ceased in 2005. The reforestation project, jointly managed by a consortium of conservation organizations with heavy financial investment and on-the-ground presence, has since shown signs of recovery through natural regeneration and active tree…This article was originally published on Mongabay

