Which European nations are winning the heat pump race?

From BBC
Published3 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
When Andreas Rosen decided to future-proof his home in Germany’s Mosel wine region, he knew he wanted to upgrade his heating system to a low-carbon heat pump.
“I didn’t want to deliver it to the next generation with an oil system,” says Mr Rosen. “We were wondering what we should do for the longer run and now [a heat pump] was doable with government help.”
About half of Germany’s 41 million homes currently rely on gas heating, with another quarter running on oil. In a bid to encourage homeowners to decarbonise their heating, Germany introduced a rebate scheme in January 2023 that offers up to 40% back on the cost of buying and installing a heat pump.
Heat pumps use energy taken from the air, water or ground to provide both heating and cooling. They have been proven to work even in extreme temperatures and can drastically reduce energy bills once installed.
The scheme is just one of a host of heat pump subsidies in place across Europe and part of a broader push to reduce carbon emissions. From 2024, every new heating system installed in Germany must run on 65% renewable energy.
Bastian Distler, a product manager in Ketsch in south-west Germany, was considering upgrading to a heat pump anyway for environmental reasons, but admits that he wouldn’t have been able to without the subsidy. Purchase and installation can cost anywhere from €10,000 to €30,000 (£8,700 to £26,000; $11,000 to $33,000) compared to around