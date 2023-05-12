Canadian wildfire smoke reaches US

From BBC
Much of Canada and parts of the US are blanketed by smoke as wildfires in the province of Alberta continue to rage.
As of Thursday, there are 75 active wildfires in Alberta, 23 of which are considered out of control.
Early May is typically the start of wildfire season in the region, but experts have said that this level activity is unusual.
Temperatures are expected to rise sharply in the coming days, fuelling concern of more fires to come.
Images taken by the US National and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) show the smoke from the Alberta wildfires has travelled far to the eastern portion of Canada, reaching Quebec and Ontario down to the US-Canada border.
“Canada’s wildfire season is off to an unusually active start,” NOAA said on Twitter on Thursday.
NOAA’s fire and smoke map showed much of Canada covered in light to medium smoke as of Thursday evening. The map also shows light smoke hanging over much of the US northeast and mid-Atlantic regions.
In the Washington DC area, the National Weather Service said Thursday’s bright orange sunset was caused by “smoke from the Canadian wildfires [that] remains suspended in the upper atmosphere”.
As the fires in Alberta continue to burn, 300 members of the Canadian military are being deployed to help local firefighters put out the flames on the ground and by air, officials said.
The military will also aid with community evacuations. Nearly 30,000 people have been forced out of their