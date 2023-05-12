From palm oil waste to cellulosic ethanol: Indonesia’s opportunity (commentary)

Indonesia’s biofuel program was supposed to be a boon for small farmers. But although the country’s biodiesel production has skyrocketed, many farmers complain that the program hasn’t benefited them. Farmers are still struggling to become part of the biodiesel supply chain, which is dominated by large palm oil firms. How can the situation be addressed? Cellulosic ethanol could be the answer. Cellulosic ethanol is derived from plant fibers, which are generally composed of cellulose. Indonesia’s palm oil industry, the world’s largest, produces huge volumes of leftover plant residues such as palm trunks, empty palm fruit bunches and palm press fiber. With advanced technology, these raw materials can be turned into ethanol that can be blended with gasoline. Last year, President Joko Widodo announced plans to expand Indonesia’s sugar cultivation area to 700,000 hectares (1.7 million acres), part of a bid to boost development of renewable sugar-based ethanol and wean the country of excessive petroleum consumption. But with vacant land often hard to come by in a nation of some 280 million people, my organization, the International Council on Clean Transportation, believes cellulosic ethanol could serve as an alternative. Straw waste can be used as raw material for cellulosic ethanol. Photo: Falahi Mubarok for Mongabay Indonesia. Our recent study on cellulosic ethanol found Indonesia has high potential to develop the industry, capable of producing up to 2 million kiloliters (528 million gallons) per year from palm residues alone. Currently, Indonesia exports these residues to countries like Japan, which imports palm kernel…This article was originally published on Mongabay

