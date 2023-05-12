On the border of Colombia and Venezuela, illegal gold mining unites armed forces

*This report is part of a journalistic collaboration between Mongabay Latam and Vorágine, a Colombian news source. Juana* seems nostalgic when she talks about the work she used to do in the illegal mines of the Yapacana Hill (or Cerro Yapacana in Spanish). These were times of abundance and prosperity for her. She was never short of money. “Not like now that I’m penniless,” said Juana while sitting outside of a seedy bar in Inírida, the capital of Colombia’s Guainía department. Juana has spent four months working as a cleaner for a company, trying to earn the money she needs to return to Cerro Yapacana National Park in the Venezuelan state of Amazonas, about 200 kilometers (about 124 miles) from the border with Colombia. The almost-rectangular Yapacana Hill can be seen from the the Mavicure Hill (or Cerro Mavicure in Spanish), a rocky formation 170 meters (about 558 feet) high on the Colombian side of the Inírida River. Here, armed groups are extracting metals. It used to take $80 and four hours of travel on the Orinoco River for Juana to reach this area, where — according to a report by the National Army of Colombia — Colombia’s National Liberation Army, dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), and the Armed Forces of Venezuela all work hand in hand. This is the far eastern side of Colombia. Anyone who visits the Yapacana Hill from Colombia must cross the Fluvial Star of Inírida, where the Guaviare, Atabapo and Inírida…This article was originally published on Mongabay

