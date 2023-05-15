Award-winning, Indigenous peace park dragged into fierce conflict in Myanmar

On 27 March 2021, the natural sounds of the teak and bamboo forests of eastern Myanmar — calling birds, croaking frogs and barking deer — were drowned out by a deluge of falling bombs. Over the following week, the bombs continued to fall on forests and villages, damaging schools, hospitals and farmland, in the heart of Salween Peace Park, an award-winning community-led initiative in Karen State. The deadly airstrikes, staged by the military-led State Administration Council that carried out the February 2021 coup that ousted the country’s civilian government from power, affected tens of thousands of villagers, including thousands of refugees already seeking safety in a nearby internally displaced people (IDP) camp close to the border with Thailand. By April 1, 2021, military forces had carried out several airstrikes, killing at least 19 people, injuring at least 27 more and forcing several thousands to flee their villages in search of safe refuge, according to the ICCA Consortium, a global association that recognizes and supports Indigenous peoples and local communities’ conservation areas. Mere months prior to the coup, the Salween Peace Park (SPP), a 5,485,000-hectare (1.4-million acre) expanse of largely intact teak forest west of the Salween River in Karen State, was lauded internationally for its progress and ambitions toward peace, conservation, self-determination and cultural preservation. People, villages, the forest, conservation zone and mixed land uses are all delineated in the Salween Peace Park in a customary land use system called ‘Kaw’. Image courtesy of KESAN. Wildlife and biodiversity surveys are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

