Fewer migratory birds stopping at key Bangladesh wetland amid human disturbances

One of Bangladesh’s two Ramsar sites, wetlands of international importance, is slowly losing some of the waterbirds that seek respite at this key migratory pit stop, a new study says. Tanguar Haor, spanning 9,500 hectares (23,500 acres), sits in the floodplain of the Surma River and is home to more than 200 bird species, half of them migratory. And while birds continue to flock here in their hundreds of thousands on their annual migrations along the East Asian–Australasian Flyway, for many species the number of recorded individuals declined between 2008 and 2021, according to the study published in the journal Aviation Conservation & Ecology. The researchers behind the study carried out censuses of 69 waterbird species during this period, 41 of them migratory. Counts for species like Baer’s pochard (Aythya baeri), the common pochard (Aythya ferina) and the tufted duck (Aythya fuligula) declined — the latter “severely” — as did most egrets and herons, while other species either increased or fluctuated. Overall, for migratory birds, “linear trend models of species count over time suggested the majority of species, 23 (59%), showed a declining trend, and 16 (41%) species showed an increasing trend,” the study says. Study co-author A.B.M. Sarowar Alam, from the Bangladesh office of the IUCN, the global wildlife conservation authority, says the causes of the ongoing decline aren’t fully known yet. However, they’re likely connected to the deterioration of inland freshwater wetlands and the lack of appropriate nesting trees. Tanguar Haor sits in the floodplain of the Surma…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay