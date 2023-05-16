As Shell, Eni quit Niger Delta, state-backed report describes legacy of carnage

Oil and gas companies, led by Shell, Eni, Chevron, Total and ExxonMobil, spilled 110,000 barrels of oil into Nigeria’s Bayelsa state over the past 50 years, a new report says. The report, released by a commission of experts set up by the state government in 2019, also reported finding levels of heavy metals associated with oil production in human tissue in the state that are far higher than safe levels. The commission, the first of its kind to be directly appointed by a state government in Nigeria’s notoriously polluted Niger Delta, called for Shell and others to set up a $12 billion cleanup fund to address the environmental and health impacts of the oil industry in Bayelsa. Bayelsa state lies on Nigeria’s coastline and once included parts of Africa’s largest mangrove forest. Its mangroves, coastal barrier islands and freshwater and lowland rainforests are home to a wide variety of wildlife, including threatened red colobus monkeys (Piliocolobus epieni). Bayelsa was also once home to robust populations of chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes ellioti) and pygmy hippos (Choeropsis liberiensis), but these have now all but vanished. Long years of exploitation of the area’s resources by transnational companies, beginning with palm oil for the Royal Niger Company in the 17th century and continuing into the present with unregulated logging and, since the late 1950s, the petroleum industry, have taken a terrible toll on the environment and fishing and farming communities of the delta. The first oil well in Nigeria, drilled by Shell in Bayelsa in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

