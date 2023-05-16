Congo Basin communities left out by ’fortress conservation’ fight for a way back in

The concept of a “pristine wilderness” is a flawed one, researchers argue, but this pervasive idea — one where human absence is required in order to preserve land — occupies the management of many protected areas in the Congo Basin. It’s a global phenomenon whose roots run deep, as far back as European colonization, but its impacts live on today in the exclusion of local and Indigenous peoples from lands they once relied on and managed sustainably. On this episode of Mongabay Explores, Samuel Nguiffo, Vedaste Cituli and Ashoka Mukpo detail the history and social impacts of “fortress conservation,” its intersection with conservation militarization, and the violence endured by the communities who inhabit protected areas. Listen here: The fortress conservation model is ubiquitous in the Congo Basin, such as in Kahuzi-Biega National Park, where 6,000 Indigenous Batwa people were expelled. “The model of pristine conservation, it is a model that considers conservation as an approach outside of people. An approach in which we conserve nature only for research needs, for aesthetic needs, and in this, we put people outside of conservation,” says Vedaste Cituli, who works in Kahuzi-Biega National Park analyzing the relationship between the Batwa and conservation management and is a teacher at the Bukavu Higher Institute of Rural Development (known by its French acronym ISDR) in the Democratic Republic of Congo. But the model itself isn’t the only factor impacting the lives and livelihoods of Indigenous communities. In recent years, NGOs such as WWF have shouldered criticism for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

