For weary Niger Delta residents, shocking oil pollution report offers little hope

Earlier this month, a fisherman reported oil leaking from an old wellhead at Okpoama, in the southern part of Nigeria’s Bayelsa state. The Niger Delta suffers more than 200 oil spills every year, many of them far worse than this one, which elicited only a rote complaint from a local youth leader and a jaded call from environmental activists in the region for communities to be involved in a joint investigation. A new report released today takes a comprehensive look at the cumulative effects of 50 years of oil pollution on the state’s people and environment: the findings are damning, but some locals told Mongabay they don’t expect much will change. The May 8 spill took place in the Brass locality, near the ocean where the water in the creeks of the Niger Delta is brackish with seawater. The delta region is one of the world’s largest wetlands, and hosts Africa’s largest mangrove forests. Its people long prospered amid spectacular biodiversity. But decades of oil production have severely damaged the swamp, forest and marine habitats of the region, threatening species such as the West African manatee (Trichechus senegalensis), the pygmy hippo (Choeropsis liberiensis heslopi) and the Niger Delta red colobus monkey (Piliocolobus epieni). Nearly a fifth of Nigeria’s oil production is from Bayelsa, and Brass is at the heart of the web of poorly maintained infrastructure that brings oil and gas to the surface and transports it to terminals for export. Shell contractors and regulators responding to a 2015 spill…This article was originally published on Mongabay

