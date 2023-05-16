New research finds slow forest recovery in the Andes — and ways to improve

Degraded by human activity, mountain forests across the tropical Andes are having a hard time bouncing back. But while scientists have long analyzed what drives their decline, they have largely understudied how these ecosystems, some of the world’s most biodiverse, behave after disruption. But a better insight into forest recovery pathways could help governments in the region direct restoration efforts where they are most needed, a new study suggests. “The Andes haven’t received the attention that a lot of the other key biodiversity hotspots have,” says Tina Christmann, environmental scientist at the School of Geography and the Environment at the University of Oxford and lead author of the study. Exploited for centuries, mountain forests in the tropical Andes have become increasingly threatened, as deforestation for land conversion, wildfires and climate change have accelerated degradation over the last decades. According to the study, between 2001 and 2014, about 5 million hectares (about 12.3 million acres) of woody vegetation was cleared in the tropical and subtropical Andes, undermining ecosystem services and boosting carbon emissions. But during the last 20 years, land abandonment due to economic shifts and rural-to-urban migration have also created opportunities for forest regeneration. Andean tropical mountain forests have a hard time recovering. But identifying what type of recovery they are experiencing could help researchers pinpoint where restoration is needed most. Image by Rhett Butler. Using high-resolution satellite imagery, researchers looked for potential restoration areas in former pastures, logging sites and agricultural lands, targeting areas where forests began to bounce…This article was originally published on Mongabay

