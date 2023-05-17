How Canadian walrus Smooshi ended up in Abu Dhabi

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
After a decade-long battle, a former animal trainer has succeeded in his mission of getting a beloved walrus out of Canada’s most popular aquatic zoo, which has faced allegations that it mistreats its animals. Now, Smooshi is embarking on a new life more than 11,000 km (6,800 miles) away.
Late night television host Jimmy Kimmel called it “a heart-warming tale”. Newsmagazine Inside Edition called it “love at first sight”.
They were describing the unique bond between a Canadian man and a walrus named Smooshi.
Phil Demers met Smooshi in 2004, when she first arrived in Canada from Russia as an 18-month-old calf.
She was one of a few newly acquired walruses at Marineland, one of the most recognisable aquatic zoos in Canada – thanks in part to catchy “everyone loves Marineland” commercials that once dominated domestic airwaves.
Marineland, founded in 1961, was famously where Keiko, the orca star of the film Free Willy, began his public performance career in the early 1980s.
The zoo has courted controversy over the years, dating back to 1977, when the US Department of Fisheries seized six bottlenose dolphins illegally caught by its founder in the Gulf of Mexico, the Toronto Star reported.
It became the site of frequent protests by animal rights activists and has been the subject of several investigations by local police, the US government and Ontario’s Animal Welfare Services, with the latter two ongoing.
One recent probe found that animals at Marineland were distressed