Titanic: First ever full-sized scans reveal wreck as never seen before

Posted on by | 0 Comments
Titanic: First ever full-sized scans reveal wreck as never seen before

From BBC

Published14 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing

This video can not be played

To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.

By Rebecca Morelle and Alison Francis BBC News Climate and Science

The world’s most famous shipwreck has been revealed as never seen before.

The first full-sized digital scan of the Titanic, which lies 3,800m (12,500ft) down in the Atlantic, has been created using deep-sea mapping.

It provides a unique 3D view of the entire ship, enabling it to be seen as if the water has been drained away.

The hope is that this will shed new light on exactly what happened to the liner, which sank in 1912.

‘Haunting’ new footage of Titanic shipwreckShackleton’s lost ship found after 107 yearsThe book that records all disasters at sea

More than 1,500 people died when the ship struck an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.

“There are still questions, basic questions, that need to be answered about the ship,” Parks Stephenson, a Titanic analyst, told BBC News.

He said the model was “one of the first major steps to driving the Titanic story towards evidence-based research – and not speculation.”

Image source, Atlantic Productions/Magellan

The Titanic has been extensively explored since the wreck was discovered in 1985. But it’s so huge that in the gloom of the deep, cameras can only ever show us tantalizing snapshots of the decaying ship – never the whole thing.

The new scan captures the wreck in its entirety, revealing a

Read the full article

Tags:

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment