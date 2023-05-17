'We are selling a product that we hope gets discontinued'

From BBC
Published2 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Invasive species cause ecological and economic damage around the world. Now some firms are seeing a commercial opportunity, by using such non-native animals and plants as a valuable resource.
Caitlin Benn, marketing director for dog food business Wilder Harrier, explains that the company hopes it will one day no longer be able to make one of its most popular products.
“It may sound weird to be actively selling a product that we hope gets discontinued,” says Ms Benn. “But that’s part of our purpose… because we want to make a difference.
“And that includes a product line with – all going to plan – a diminishing supply of its main ingredient.”
Ms Benn is talking about the Canadian firm’s “Sustainable Fish” dried dog food. It is made from an invasive species of fish called silver carp.
Native to China and eastern Siberia, silver carp were introduced to fish farms in the US in the 1970s, only to then quickly escape into the wild. Fast-forward to today, and the fish have spread widely along the Mississippi River and its tributary rivers and connected canals.
A voracious eater of fresh-water plankton, silver carp’s presence has decimated native fishing stocks as it outcompetes them for this food source.
The big fear of both US and Canadian environmental authorities is this invasive species reaching the Great Lakes. That could potentially cause a collapse in commercial and recreational fishing on the lakes, and see the fish move on to Canadian rivers.
<div data-component="text-block"