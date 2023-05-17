Will the crisp bags of today still be washing ashore in 60 years' time?

From BBC
Wry smiles and sense of nostalgia aside, the appearance of crisp packets from the 1960s on a Norfolk beach are a potent a reminder of the longevity of single use plastics. Can anything be done to prevent today’s crisp packets returning to our shores 60 years from now?
Chris Turner was staying at his holiday home in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, when he started to find decades-old litter on the beach.
His discoveries include pre-decimalisation packets of Golden Wonder crisps, marked with a price of 5d, and 2d Spangles sweets.
According to Statista, the UK devoured 8.3bn packets of crisps in 2017. By 2030, the consumer data firm expects that number to rise more than 30% to 11.1bn a year.
The volume of single use crisp packets has both environmental experts and the crisp makers themselves concerned.
Tash Jones, of Fairfields Farm Crisps, near Colchester in Essex, said she found Mr Turner’s discoveries at Scratby very “disheartening”.
“Packaging is a difficult one and I don’t think anybody has quite got there yet,” she said.
Fairfields, she said, was committed to finding ever more sustainable forms of packaging for its crisps.
The company has tried a number of different packaging types in recent years, including a single ply wrapper which was found to reduce the shelf life too much to be economically viable.
Its move from a three-ply packet to a two-ply bag using thinner