A Guarani community brings native bees back in the shadow of São Paulo

Márcio Werá Mirim, chief of the village of Tekoá Yvy Porã, shares his people’s sacred story in a mix of Portuguese and Guarani as he walks along a path in the rainforest. “The name we use for sacred, untouched forest is Ka’agüy poru ey. These are places where people should never interfere,” says the Indigenous Guarani leader as he moves deeper into the forest until the sound of cars, just 2 kilometers, or a little more than a mile away in the city, can no longer be heard. But the Jaraguá Indigenous Territory, where we’re talking, is anything but untouched. Located just 16 km (10 mi) from downtown in the northwestern corner of São Paulo, the most populous city in the Western Hemisphere, this place has been the stage for land ownership disputes and invasions since the first Europeans arrived here in the 16th century: it was one of the first sites where gold was mined in Brazil, was later used for coffee farming, and in recent decades has been subject to invasions and real estate speculation. Surrounded by polluted rivers, noise, traffic jams and deforested land, not to mention the constant struggle with one of the world’s largest cities for every square centimeter of land, the 125 Indigenous families living in the six villages inside Jaraguá decided in 2017 to join forces in planting native Atlantic Rainforest seedlings and bringing back indigenous bees, which are important pollinators. After six years of work, the Jaraguá Guarani proudly sustain a meliponário,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

