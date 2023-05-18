Farmers and vets facing mass cull trauma need more help

From BBC
Mass culls to control animal diseases like bird flu are leaving farmers and vets facing mental health trauma with little support, a new report says.
A cross-party committee of MPs found there was a lack of health services in the countryside offering long-term support to those hit by such crises.
It called on the government to fund a “critical mass” of frontline health workers specialising in rural issues.
The government said it was committed to providing rural health services.
The UK Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Efra) committee published the findings of its inquiry into rural mental health on Thursday.
The report said that crises or “shock” events such as animal disease outbreaks “can be very detrimental for the mental health of the farmers and the vets involved”.
The world is currently suffering its worst avian influenza outbreak, with millions of poultry culled. Meanwhile, last year more than 22,000 cattle were slaughtered in England due to bovine tuberculosis (bTB).
Sam Stables, 43, is a Herefordshire farmer who founded mental health charity We are Farming Minds with his wife Emily. He said more needed to be done to support farmers dealing with the impact of disease outbreak.
Mr Stables said culling necessitated by a disease outbreak can have “a horrendous effect on a business, on a whole family”. But he said it was not just farmers affected by culling.
“If a farm goes down to TB it’s the vet who has