One left: British Columbia’s last chance on northern spotted owls

A thousand northern spotted owls (Strix occidentalis caurina) once lived among the sweeping cedars and towering Douglas firs of southwestern British Columbia's old-growth forests. Today, only one female survives. She lives alone now within the traditional territory of the Spô'zêm First Nation. While a larger – albeit still threatened – population remains in the United States, the northern spotted owl is perilously close to extirpation in Canada. The last owl wasn't always alone. Last August, came a ray of hope. After 15 years of painstakingly building up a captive population by incubating eggs and hand rearing chicks, the province's captive breeding program, established in 2007, released three captive born owls into the wild. The three males were brought to a large aviary built in the forest, near to where the lone wild female was found, and welcomed by the Spô'zêm Nation with a traditional ceremony. Though one of the owls was hit by a train some months later, and taken back to the breeding center to recover, the other two males appeared to be successfully making their home in the forest. But early this May, nearly 7 months after they were released, both captive-born owls died. The cause of death remains unknown, but their remains and GPS transponders were found. Lenore Baker doing a presentation on the northern spotted owls for Indigenous youth. Image courtesy of Lenore Baker. "They died heroes," says Chief James Hobart, of the Spô'zêm First Nation. "How many people have now called our nation, I can't…

