Second chance for Lula as controversial Amazon dam goes up for renewal

XINGU RIVER, Brazil — In February this year, Josiel Juruna, coordinator of an Indigenous-led monitoring program in the Volta Grande region of the Brazilian Amazon, shared images of fish eggs lying on the forest floor. The usually seasonally flooded forests, which act as nurseries for fish and turtles, had not received enough water to inundate the area. Upstream, in the northern part of the Pará state, the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant has diverted 80% of the water flow of the Xingu River, a major tributary of the Amazon. Riverine communities, scientists and activists have been warning Brazilian authorities, since before construction began in 2010, that the mega project wouldn’t leave enough water to keep the river ecosystem alive in the Volta Grande (“Big Bend”) section of the Xingu. Since the plant’s inauguration, in 2016, they’ve been witnessing the ecosystem collapse, along with the communities who rely on it. “Nature is no longer giving us the gifts it once gave us,” Sara Rodrigues, a fisherwoman from a riverine community who has lived her whole life on the river, told Mongabay while visiting impacted sites in September 2022. “These big projects come in and destroy. But I can tell you the legacy left for the people of the Volta Grande has been misery, hunger, illness and an infertile river.” Belo Monte is made up of a series of dams, reservoirs and power stations, making it the fifth-largest hydroelectric plant in the world. Although concluded by his successor, Dilma Rousseff, President Luiz Inácio…This article was originally published on Mongabay

