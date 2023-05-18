Studies show oyster reef restoration can work out well — given enough time

Research has shown that oyster restoration projects in the U.S. have been largely successful, but ecosystem benefits may take decades to fully emerge. In a study published in Conservation Biology, scientists synthesized data on the restoration of eastern oyster (Crassostrea virginica) reefs in the U.S. They found that such projects improved the local ecosystem by increasing oyster production by a multiple of 21. Restored oyster reefs also enhanced habitat for fish and shellfish by 34-97% and increased nitrogen cycling by 54-95%, which helps improve water quality. A second study in Ecological Applications, published by two of the same authors, noted that eastern oyster restoration was the most successful in deeper, saltier parts of coastal waters that generate more tidal exchange. It also found that the number and diversity of oysters, fish and shellfish on restoration sites increased over time and that these reefs generally took at least eight years to yield long-term benefits. Oyster restoration refers explicitly to creating new oyster habitat by adding substrate from materials like shell, concrete, limestone or rock — or simply adding live oysters — to generate reefs in intertidal or subtidal coastal areas. Research has shown that oyster restoration projects in the U.S. have been largely successful, but ecosystem benefits may take decades to fully emerge. Image by Rachel Smith. “Both of these studies show that oyster restoration is by and large successful, even if it’s more successful in certain places,” Max Castorani, a co-author of both studies and a marine ecologist at the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

