A Twitter bot tracks meat production in the Brazilian Amazon

Elon Musk may claim to hate them, but can Twitter bots be put to good use? A new tool that aims to monitor and expose deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest might be showing the way. Brazil Big Beef Watch is an automated Twitter account that alerts the public to deforestation linked to the indirect supply chain of meatpacking giant JBS in the Brazilian state of Pará. Developed by international NGO Global Witness, the tool employs deforestation alerts and cattle transit permit data to identify whether a ranch where deforestation took place is part of JBS’s indirect supply chain. It then shares the information through automatically generated tweets. Apart from spreading awareness among the general public, Global Witness developed the tool to serve as a way to call on JBS, the world’s biggest meat company, to take action and become more transparent about its supply chain. The tool has been collecting data since 2022 and, according to a press release by Global Witness, found at least 61 instances of deforestation last year in the northern state of Pará, averaging 46 hectares (114 acres) of land cleared every single week in this one state alone. The data were made public, via the Twitter account, in late April this year. Illegal deforestation and cattle ranching in the Amazon forest, which sometimes occurs in protected Indigenous reserves, such as here in the state of Maranhão. Image © Victor Moriyama/Greenpeace. “The frequency of these deforestation events that have a link to the indirect supply chain…This article was originally published on Mongabay

