Bijnor: Leopard attacks spark fear in Uttar Pradesh district

Manisha Singh cannot forget the day her six-year-old daughter, Yashi, was attacked by a leopard.
“I saw the animal come into our front yard, grab my daughter and run. That was the last time I saw her alive.”
Ms Singh found her daughter several hours later in a sugarcane field near their house in Moosepur, a small village in Uttar Pradesh state’s Bijnor district. Yashi was already dead by then.
The attack was just one of many in Bijnor. In the past three months, seven people have died due to leopard attacks in the district. Five of these attacks took place in the span of just eight days, between 19 and 26 April – and increased fear and panic across villages in the district.
Forest officials say that leopard attacks aren’t uncommon in the area but that there has been a sudden rise in recent weeks.
“The attacks have also become extremely aggressive,” says Mahesh Chand Gautam, a forest official. “But why that is happening now is yet to be ascertained.”
“We need to find out the circumstances under which the human attacks took place. What time of the day, who the victims are, and what situations they were in at the time of the attack,” says NVK Ashraf, chief veterinarian for the Wildlife Trust of India.
Leopards are shy animals, but over the years, there have been several instances of them venturing into villages and cities in search of prey as