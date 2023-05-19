Chemical spill in Nicaraguan reserve raises questions about industrial mining regulations

A recent chemical spill in a protected reserve in northern Nicaragua is raising concerns about the contamination of several river ecosystems and the public health fallout for thousands of Indigenous people living nearby. Earlier this month, chemicals believed to be cyanide leaked from a processing plant run by Colombian gold mining company Hemco in Bonanza, a town located inside an autonomous region controlled by several Indigenous groups. The plant also sits within the buffer zone of the Bosawás Biosphere Reserve, the country’s largest protected area. Although a Hemco statement said the spill was addressed immediately, community leaders reported pollution in the Kukalaya and Tungki rivers, where residents washing laundry complained of itchiness after coming in contact with the water. Indigenous communities have for years struggled with water scarcity due to climate change and contamination from mining operations, both industrial and artisanal. Despite that the rivers are some of the only sources of clean water, leaders published a statement urging people to avoid bathing, drinking, doing laundry or giving the water to livestock for the next month. The Hemco plant in Nicaragua. (Photo courtesy of Hemco) “We understand very clearly that the rights of Indigenous peoples are being violated here,” an Indigenous community leader, who wished to remain anonymous due to security concerns in the country, told Mongabay. He said previous chemical spills sourced to industrial mining operations have left dead fish on the banks of the rivers. And while the government performs testing on the water before clearing it for human…This article was originally published on Mongabay

