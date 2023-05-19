Conservation must acknowledge animal sentience (commentary)

The darker corners of YouTube document state-sanctioned conservation efforts with video compilations of feral pig hunting. Legal, lethal control of this exotic invasive species is on full display as citizens use guns and iPhones to complete the job. Interested viewers need not search hard to find hog hunting footage of aerial gunning from helicopters or trapping and shooting on foot. While the videos of these hunts offer entertainment for many millions of viewers, there may be some of us who question if conservation work should ever need to be prefaced with a graphic violence warning. In the southern United States, feral pigs are a conservation problem. Though residents in that part of the county who’ve never had to contend with them may have remained oblivious to their existence until earlier this year when news of a destructive Canadian “super pig” began threatening a descent into the country. The concerns surrounding these wild pigs are not misplaced, as they can cause a great deal of economic and ecological damage, with associated annual costs topping $2.1 billion in the United States. Pigs trample crops, decrease water quality, and spread disease; but they also play joy-stick controlled video games, demonstrate empathy, and develop introverted and extroverted personalities. It’s true, pigs have playful, emotional, and complex lives. Many of us have been trained to accept the harms of our conservation actions, especially as it relates to nonhuman animals (henceforth, animals), as necessary means to desired ends. Trophy hunting, in particular the 2015 killing of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

