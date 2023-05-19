Study: Indonesia’s extensive network of marine reserves are poorly managed

JAKARTA — Indonesia has put nearly a tenth of its national waters, the sixth-largest maritime jurisdiction of any country, under some form of protection. But poor management means these protected areas haven’t been to achieve their biodiversity conservation goals, a new study says. Indonesia’s 411 marine protected areas — parks, reserves and maritime conservation areas — cover a combined surface area of 284,100 square kilometers (109,700 square miles), an area larger than the U.K. For all their size, these MPAs account for less than 9% of Indonesia’s waters; the country is targeting to expand that coverage to 10% by 2030 and then 30% by 2045 as part of its contribution to the global “30 by 30” conservation goal, which aims to protect 30% of the world’s land and seas by 2030. Despite these lofty goals, none of the existing MPAs has demonstrated effective or sustainable management based on the government’s own standards, researchers have found. In addition, the country’s expansion of the MPA network isn’t proceeding fast enough to meet the 30% goal by 2045, the researchers wrote in a recently published study in the journal Biological Conservation. “Research proved that MPA is one of the most effective tools for fishery management,” lead author Lusita Meilana, a postdoctoral researcher at China’s Xiamen University, told Mongabay in an email. “However, the benefit of the MPA to support sustainable fishery shall be seen when they are managed effectively.” A lagoon in the Raja Ampat Ampat Islands in Indonesian Papua. Image by Rhett…This article was originally published on Mongabay

