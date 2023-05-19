World Bank: Brazil faces $317 billion in annual losses to Amazon deforestation

Clearing the Amazon Rainforest and its transition zones into biomes such as the Cerrado savanna and Pantanal wetlands could cost Brazil $317 billion in losses per year, according to a World Bank report released in May. The figure is seven times higher than the estimated economic gain from private extensive agriculture, logging and mining endeavors, revealing that deforestation for commodity growth is less valuable than rainforest preservation. “The cost of inaction is high, both in the Amazon rainforest and in [the Legal Amazon’s] other biomes,” the report warned. “Beyond the climatic and economic considerations associated with deforestation, the cost of inaction also includes slow social progress.” The World Bank analyzed data from the Legal Amazon, an administrative region that spans the nine Brazilian states located within the Amazon Basin which sprawls over 5 million square kilometers (1.9 million square miles) — an area larger than the European Union. Most of those states rank among the poorest in the country. A third of the 28 million Brazilians, including 380,000 Indigenous people, residing in this region live in poverty. “Living conditions of the poor remain precarious in both rural and urban areas, particularly disadvantaging Indigenous people, Afro-Brazilians, caboclos (people of mixed heritage), and female-headed households,” according to the report. Brazil accounts for about a third of tropical deforestation worldwide, mainly associated with cattle ranching, soy crops, logging and mining, and most tree clearing in the Legal Amazon is illegal. “Economic expansion has moved into those ancient forests, destroying them at a rapid…This article was originally published on Mongabay

