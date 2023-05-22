An Asian grass helps Mexican farmers build resilience to climate change

SAN ANDRES TUXTLA, Mexico —­­­­ “There are not many regions in Mexico that have been used for agriculture for about 4,000 years,” says environmentalist Antonio Carrillo as he walks along a dusty dirt road. It’s early morning in the Matacapan Valley in the state of Veracruz. The regular tropical rainfall and the fertile volcanic soil have made this valley surrounded by green hills an agricultural paradise. In the past, Indigenous people grew food crops here; after the Spanish conquest, sugarcane and cotton were introduced. In the 19th century, tobacco became the most important cash crop, and remains so today. But like many other agricultural regions in Mexico, this fertile valley is threatened by climate change. Mexico’s rugged geography makes it particularly vulnerable to extreme events such as droughts and hurricanes, which are worsened by shifts in the climate. These further undermine the soil in the Matacapan Valley, which already suffers from erosion, as with most of the land in Mexico. Carrillo stops abruptly and kneels down next to a dirt wall bordering the path. He points at a dense network of light-brown roots, similar to a ball of wool, crowned by long, narrow, light-green grassy leaves, with a rough surface and a longitudinal notch: Chrysopogon zizanioides, commonly known as vetiver. “We planted vetiver here just a year ago,” he says. “And the roots are already 2 meters [6 feet] deep!” Carrillo testing the vetiver roots in a barrier next to a road used by trucks and heavily affected by erosion.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

