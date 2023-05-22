Critics question causes behind major oil spill in Ecuadorian Amazon

A major oil spill earlier this month in the Ecuadorian Amazon has sparked criticism of cleanup efforts and the lack of transparency from the government regarding the spill’s environmental impact. An oil pipeline operated by the state-owned Petroecuador ruptured earlier this month outside of the city of Nueva Loja, the capital of the province of Sucumbíos, causing concern about contamination of the region’s watershed. A company statement said the rupture occurred after someone attacked the pipeline — known officially as the Trans-Ecuadorian Pipeline System (SOTE) — and that it was intentionally executed at a spot that would leak into the river. However, the company didn’t say who was responsible or how the attack was carried out. The SOTE, considered by the government to be “one of the most important pieces of infrastructure in the country,” is approximately 500 kilometers (310 miles) long, transporting around 360,000 barrels of oil out of the Amazon every day, or around 70% of the country’s total production. Despite being one of Ecuador’s most important industries, oil is also one of the most environmentally harmful. There have been over a thousand reported oil spills in the Ecuadorian Amazon over the last decade. Residents complained of oil spreading in rivers they rely on for drinking and washing. (Photo courtesy of Nixon Andy Narvaez / Alianza Ceibo) Environmental activists questioned claims that the spill was the result of an attack, saying most of the pipeline is underground and would require special machinery and expertise to access. “If we’re…This article was originally published on Mongabay

