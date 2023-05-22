Cycling oil palm biomass waste back into the soil can boost soil health, study says

A new study recommends returning oil palm biomass to planting areas to maintain soil health — specifically, by replenishing the soil with silicon. The research was published in April by a team of scientists from Indonesia’s Tadulako University, the Bogor Institute of Agriculture, and Germany’s University of Göttingen. Under a long-term research collaboration project named EFForTS (Ecological and Socioeconomic Functions of Tropical Forests Transformation System), the study is part of scientists’ investigations into the impact of landscape change to biodiversity, ecosystems and humans. While previous studies have examined carbon loss from the establishment of oil palm estates, few have discussed the dynamics of soil minerals during the harvesting period — around 25 years for oil palm trees. “Few people are interested in this field,” study co-author Aiyen Tjoa, a soil biologist at Tadulako University, tells Mongabay. While various minerals determine soil health, silicon, which is popular for its use in high-technology devices, captured Aiyen’s attention. Silicon is the second-most abundant element in the Earth’s crust, but the amount available for plants to absorb is limited, and its cycling in natural ecosystems depends heavily on the role of organisms. Plants need silicon to strengthen their cell walls, which helps defend against pathogens. As for the oil palm, silicon is needed to resist the effects of drought, according to Aiyen. Newly planted oil palm plantation in Aceh, Indonesia. The new study recommends returning oil palm biomass to planting areas to maintain soil health — specifically, by replenishing the soil with silicon. Image…This article was originally published on Mongabay

