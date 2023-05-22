Fires threaten Afromontane forests’ ‘whole new world’: Q&A with Martim Melo

Afromontane forests occur at high altitudes across Africa. They’re thought to be relics of former glacial periods in Africa. Studying genetic data from birds living in these moist temperate forests, scientists have reconstructed the history of this habitat. A prime example are the forests on Angola’s Namba Mountains, which are a link or stepping stone between similar Afromontane habitats in Zambia, Malawi and Tanzania, and others farther west, in Cameroon, according to Martim Melo, a biodiversity researcher at the University of Porto in Portugal. In Angola, these forests are naturally defended against fire by belts of vegetation that don’t easily burn, and which typically offer protection to their moist, species-rich interiors. But excessive, uncontrolled burning by farmers around the forests is undermining the ability of that protective belt to recover, and fires are increasingly entering the forests themselves. If such uncontrolled burning is allowed to persist, the Namba Mountains’ forests could be lost or highly degraded within the next five to 10 years. With them will go the myriad species that live in them, including nearly 90 species of forest bird, some of them unique to Angola. The Namba Mountains are a link or stepping stone between similar Afromontane habitats in Zambia, Malawi and Tanzania, and others far to the west, in Cameroon. Image © Alexandre Vaz. Melo and other scientists are calling for swift action by the Angolan government and conservation charities to protect Namba’s forests. Now back in Portugal, Melo spoke to Mongabay about the Namba Mountain Forests. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay