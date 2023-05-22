Indonesian audit finds taxes unpaid on 22 million acres of oil palm plantations

JAKARTA — A government audit on Indonesia’s palm oil industry found that 9 million hectares (22.2 million acres) of concession holders — an area three times the size of Belgium — don’t pay taxes. According to Luhut Pandjaitan, the chief minister in charge of investments, including the palm oil industry, the government arrived at that figure after he had instructed the nation’s audit agency, BPKP, to audit all palm oil companies operating in the country. The audit aimed to scrutinize all aspects of palm oil companies, including their permits, production and concession size. The audit identified 20.4 million hectares (50.4 million acres) of palm oil permits in the country with 16.8 million hectares (41.5 million acres) of them being planted. Of these active plantations, taxes were paid on only 7.3 million hectares (18 million acres), Luhut said. Therefore, more than 9 million hectares of concession holders have shirked their obligations to pay taxes, he added. “Now we’re chasing [these companies to pay taxes],” Luhut said as quoted by online media Kumparan. He said he had reported this finding to the Ministry of Finance as well as President Joko Widodo. Achmad Surambo, executive director of palm oil industry watchdog group Sawit Watch, said the findings reflect the state of Indonesia’s palm oil industry, which is riddled with transparency and accountability issues. The root of the problems is in the very first stage of the industry, which is permitting, he said. Since the country doesn’t have a system to make sure there’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

