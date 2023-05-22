Overlooked and underfoot, mosses play a mighty role for climate and soil

It’s easy to miss the mosses, the ubiquitous green, silver and brown carpets that drape across nature’s surfaces, from forest to fen. It’s also easy to underestimate just how big a role these small but mighty organisms play in maintaining ecosystems and countering climate change. A recent study in the journal Nature Geoscience looked into the contributions of mosses that grow on soil and found that they cover an estimated 9.4 million square kilometers (3.6 million square miles) of land — an area roughly the size of China. On a global scale, soil mosses have the potential to add 6.43 billion metric tons of carbon to the soil, an amount roughly equivalent to the annual emissions of 2.8 billion passenger cars, underscoring the substantial impact of these wee plants. The researchers found several other benefits for soil covered with mosses versus bare soils. For example, mosses cycle higher amounts of essential nutrients through the soil, contribute to faster decomposition, and reduce the number of harmful plant pathogens in the soil. Moss carpets the landscape in Iceland. Image by Ævar Guðmundsson via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). “The biggest surprise for us was that at least half of the attributes we measured were significantly enhanced under mosses compared with bare soil,” study co-author David John Eldridge, a professor of dryland ecology at the University of New South Wales in Australia, told Mongabay. “Overall, it’s a huge positive effect.” Researchers collected soil samples from both natural areas and urban green spaces in 123…This article was originally published on Mongabay

