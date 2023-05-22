Study shows 10 million acres of Colombian rainforest at risk without new policies

A recent study by the Amazonian Scientific Research Institute Sinchi in Colombia built several possible scenarios for the future of the Colombian Amazon by 2040. Experts who collected information during 18 years via the Colombian Amazon Land Cover Change Monitoring System (SIMCOBA) indicate that without implementing policies to control deforestation and other activities that harm the rainforest, at least 2.1 million hectares (5.2 million acres) of rainforest could be lost in the next two decades. The expansion of pastures for cattle ranching has grown at an accelerated rate in the Colombian rainforest. Due to this growth, the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed a peace agreement in 2016. Confirming some of the data in the study, this historic armed presence limited deforestation and controlled expansion of illegal activities like coca growing and illegal ranching. It also restricted commercial and subsistence farming. However, the dynamics of the land occupation, which were hidden during the conflict, are now becoming more obvious, speeding up land use changes. Satellite monitoring shows that from 2017 to 2020, forest loss and the frequency of forest fires increased in this region, even in protected areas, giving access to extensive areas for pastures and secondary vegetation. Areas became fragmented, threatening regional connections between the Amazon, the Andes and the Orinoquía region. Aerial view of deforestation areas in La Lindosa, Guaviare, Colombia, in 2019. Image by Jorge Contreras. “These two areas have been the subject of occupation and colonization, and as a result, trees have…This article was originally published on Mongabay

