U.S. traders flouting sanctions on buying Myanmar teak, report says

Vast quantities of timber from Myanmar continue to enter the United States despite sanctions on the country’s state-controlled timber monopoly, according to a new report from U.K.-based watchdog group the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA). Following the February 2021 military coup and violent crackdowns on citizens, countries including the U.S., Canada, the European Union, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom placed sanctions on Myanmar’s junta leaders and military-run enterprises from the forestry, mining, and oil and gas sectors in an effort to curb the regime’s access to natural resource revenues. However, according to the new report, U.S. timber traders imported more than 3,000 metric tons of Myanmar teak into the U.S. over the past two years. The sanctions have had “no major impact on the trade of Myanmar teak into the US,” according to the report. “Instead, trade has continued at the same levels as before the coup, with the fourth quarter of 2022 seeing some of the biggest monthly imports since the time leading up to and after February 2021.” Figure from the recent Environmental Investigation Agency report showing statistics for key ports of teak entering the U.S. Data from April 21, 2021 to March 30, 2023 compiled and analyzed by EIA. Teak (Tectona grandis) possesses natural water resistance and is much sought-after for high-end furniture, flooring and for fitting out luxury yachts owned by some of the richest people in the world. Given that Myanmar or Burmese teak is considered among the highest quality in the world, international demand for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

